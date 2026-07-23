Haryana CM Saini orders action against JE, ASI; Vigilance probe into housing complaint

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday ordered departmental action against a junior engineer (JE) of the power department and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Rania police during the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting held at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa. He also ordered a Vigilance inquiry into a housing allotment complaint while hearing 18 public grievances.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister directed that ASI Rajesh Kumar be charge-sheeted after a woman from Dhani Satnam Singh in Rania alleged that he had forged her minor son’s signatures while recording statements in an assault case, instead of taking proper legal action. She requested a forensic examination of the signatures, following which Saini ordered departmental proceedings against the officer.

Advertisement

In another case, Vinod Kumar of village Gudiakhera complained that despite paying over Rs 98,000 for a subsidised solar panel in March 2025 after his application was approved, the panel had not been installed. The CM ordered action against the concerned JE.

Advertisement

Saini also ordered a Vigilance probe into a complaint by Vijay Kumar, who alleged that despite paying instalments for a government flat, he had neither received possession nor basic facilities. He claimed the original cost of Rs 5.5 lakh had later been increased to over Rs 10.79 lakh.

Responding to questions on the recent lathi-charge on students protesting over the NEET issue, Saini defended the government. He said Haryana had conducted CET and NEET examinations smoothly and had even provided transport facilities to candidates. He accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of misleading and provoking youth, while asserting that his government was committed to transparent recruitment and youth welfare.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also criticised the Punjab Government’s Excise Inspector recruitment process, alleging serious irregularities and claiming that some entries in the result list appeared suspicious.

The meeting was attended by senior administrative and police officials. Notably, none of Sirsa’s three Congress MLAs or two INLD MLAs attended the programme. Media access inside the grievance meeting hall remained restricted, while hundreds of complainants waited outside in the scorching heat hoping to meet the Chief Minister.