Haryana CM Saini orders strict action against glorification of gangsters

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said strict action would be taken against those glorifying gangsters on social media. He was attending an event on the theme, “Ek Police, Ek Sankalp – ‘Drug-Free Haryana’”, at Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban. He exhorted nearly 600 SHOs and police officials from across the state to take action against drug peddlers.

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He said, “Glorifying gangsters will invite legal action.” During an interaction, an STF officer from Gurugram highlighted the harmful impact of glorifying gangsters and said that in August 2025, the Haryana Assembly had passed a resolution urging media organisations not to glorify them.

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He said such reporting created a negative impact on youngsters. STF SP Vikrant Bhushan also raised the concerns, pointing out that promoting gun culture and gangsters created a negative impact on youngsters, who start treating criminals as role models, become attracted to gun culture and are drawn towards crime. He urged the CM to engage with media organisations through the Department of Public Relations so that they are sensitised against projecting gangsters in a glamorous manner. DGP Haryana Ajay Singhal also advocated stringent action.

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Responding to the suggestions, the CM said the issue was already discussed in Haryana Assembly, and directed the DGP Singhal to issue a strong advisory, warning that strict action would be taken against anyone glorifying gangsters on social media. He also said a meeting would be held with representatives associated with print, electronic and social media as well as content creators to seek suggestions on effectively curbing the glorification of gangsters and criminals. A decision on issuing the necessary advisory would be taken thereafter.

Earlier, during interaction, CM Saini announced a series of measures to strengthen policing and the anti-drug campaign. He said Anti-Drug Task Forces would be constituted at the state, district, subdivision, block, village and ward levels. Besides, Saini said the Investigation Head fund would be increased to Rs 10 crore to support effective implementation of the new criminal laws. A separate reward policy would be introduced to honour police personnel for outstanding action against drug traffickers. The government will also develop a software-based monitoring system to prevent misuse of dual-purpose drugs, improve deployment of Group-D employees through skill-based software, ensure medical officers are deputed for better healthcare of police personnel and their families, and establish modern de-addiction and rehabilitation centres across districts, especially in vulnerable areas.

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He further announced that SHOs who successfully made their jurisdictions drug-free would be honoured by the government after due verification.

While addressing SHOs, he exhorted them to focus on strengthening the state’s campaign against drug abuse and dismantling the networks involved in narcotics trafficking. Saini instructed all SHOs to identify persons involved in drug trafficking in their respective jurisdictions and ensure strict action against them. “The police must not only act against drug suppliers but also help rehabilitate youths trapped in addiction,” CM said. He said every police station should not remain confined to maintaining law and order but should also become a centre of social transformation.

Saini also directed police officials to increase outreach in schools, colleges and universities by interacting with students and spreading awareness about the ill-effects of drugs and criminal activities. He said the government would accelerate the establishment of additional de-addiction centres across the state to strengthen rehabilitation efforts.

On a question regarding the Delhi Police’s action involving Sonam Wangchuk, CM Saini said the opposition was attempting to mislead the public by spreading false narratives, adding that the government understood public issues and that people were now able to distinguish facts from misinformation.