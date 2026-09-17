Haryana CM Saini shuts down ‘future PM’ praise, warns local leader against flattery

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made it clear on Thursday that he has little patience for sycophancy, publicly intervening to stop a local leader from referring to him as a "future Prime Minister" during a Sainis Sabha event in Narnaul.

The moment came as former Sabha president JP Saini, who was conducting proceedings on stage, welcomed the Chief Minister and began building up the crowd's enthusiasm in his support. In the course of his remarks, JP Saini went on to describe Nayab Singh Saini as the "bhavi pradhanmantri" — the future Prime Minister. The Chief Minister cut him off mid-sentence, asking him not to make such remarks, and reportedly spent several minutes explaining to him why the comment was inappropriate.

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Following the exchange, Saini is said to have called JP Saini aside and again told him to refrain from such statements. Soon after, the stage anchoring for the event was handed to someone else. The episode became a talking point among those present through the rest of the programme.

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A proposed unveiling of a statue of Maharaja Shoor Saini, also on the day's agenda, did not go ahead, with no immediate official explanation for the cancellation. Some in the community noted that a similar unveiling had reportedly been planned for the same statue back in 2014 as well, without materialising then either.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister used the Mahendragarh visit — held on the occasion of Bhagwan Vishwakarma Jayanti — to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 135.42 crore in the Mahendragarh Assembly Constituency. Among the inaugurations were the renovated Mahendragarh-Ateli road, completed at a cost of Rs 13.70 crore, and the Khatodara-Nangal Mala road, renovated at Rs 12.78 crore. He also inaugurated a newly built 33 KV sub-station at Baghot village (Rs 5.62 crore), a Vyayamshala at Nawan (Rs 69.70 lakh), a veterinary hospital at Dulana village (Rs 40.29 lakh), and a water works at Khudana village (Rs 14.27 crore).

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On the foundation-laying side, Saini launched an AYUSH dispensary at Surjanwas village (Rs 64.50 lakh), a 33 KV sub-station at Dalanwas (Rs 8.43 crore), a water works at Lawan village (Rs 6.37 crore), and a Rs 12.80 crore drainage system for waterlogging-prone stretches near Brahmdev Chowk, Mahichan Mohalla and the Government Model Sanskriti School in Mahendragarh city. He also laid the foundation for a Rs 20.52 crore sewerage system in the city, a new Mahendragarh Municipal Committee building (Rs 4.37 crore), and the restoration of Mahendragarh Fort at a cost of Rs 8.84 crore.

Besides these, the Chief Minister announced Rs 52.50 lakh for a road from Duloth Ahir to Sohli up to the Rajasthan border, Rs 30 crore for canal water-based water body projects across Sohla, Mandola, Dewas, Bhagdana, Majra Kalan and Deroli Jat, and Rs 5 crore for the Dulana-Rewari road. He also laid foundation stones for new buildings of 11 schools statewide at Rs 26.37 crore, and released a sports grant of Rs 33.96 crore to 3,396 government schools.