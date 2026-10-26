Haryana CM Saini takes investment pitch to Gujarat, targets Rs 5 lakh crore by 2030-31

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will lead a delegation to Gujarat on October 27 and 28 to attract fresh investments, with the state government targeting Rs 5 lakh crore in investments and more than 10 lakh employment opportunities by 2030-31.

The two-day visit to Surat and Gandhinagar will feature investor meetings, a Pravasi Milan Samaroh and a Haryana Investment Roadshow aimed at showcasing the state's industrial potential and business opportunities.

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Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh will accompany the CM on the visit.

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What is on the agenda?

On October 27, Saini will hold one-to-one meetings with investors in Surat to discuss investment prospects, industrial expansion and opportunities to set up businesses in Haryana.

The delegation will also attend a Pravasi Milan Samaroh, where members of the Haryana diaspora and prominent business representatives will be invited to explore investment opportunities in the state.

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The outreach programme will highlight Haryana's cultural heritage, development journey and industrial capabilities.

On October 28, the Haryana Investment Roadshow will be held in Gandhinagar, bringing together industrialists, investors and industry representatives from various sectors.

Haryana to showcase industrial potential

The roadshow will highlight Haryana's industrial infrastructure, connectivity, skilled workforce and investor-friendly policies. Discussions will focus on investment proposals, potential projects and business partnerships.

The state government will also explore signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) related to investment.

Dr Amit Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, said the visit would provide an opportunity to showcase Haryana's industrial and economic potential to a wider business community.

Rs 5 lakh crore investment target by 2030-31

Under the Make in Haryana Industrial Policy-2026, the state government aims to attract fresh investments worth approximately Rs 5 lakh crore and generate more than 10 lakh employment opportunities by 2030-31.

The policy seeks to accelerate industrial development, strengthen the manufacturing sector and create a favourable environment for investors.

The government expects the Gujarat outreach to encourage new industrial ventures, expansion of existing businesses and fresh employment opportunities across Haryana.