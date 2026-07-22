Haryana CM Saini to chair grievance panel meeting in Sirsa today

M Nayab Singh Saini will chair the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting at 8.30 am on Thursday at the Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) auditorium, where he will hear 19 complaints, including three pending and 16 fresh cases.

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Ahead of the visit, the district administration completed all arrangements. Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police Adarshdeep and other senior officials inspected the venue on Wednesday.

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During his visit, the CM will also participate in the district-level 77th Van Mahotsav by planting a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0’ campaign on the university campus.

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He will inaugurate a 20,000-litre milk chilling centre set up by the Vita Milk Union and launch the Integrated Drug Recovery Centre at the Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, Sirsa Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the visit. Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said around 500 police personnel would be deployed across the city, with security strengthened at the venue, major roads, intersections and other sensitive locations.

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and intelligence teams will remain on alert, while CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the event. Police teams have been directed to conduct thorough checks in and around the venue and maintain vigil on suspicious persons and vehicles.

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Traffic diversions will remain in force on several major roads and additional checkpoints have been set up to ensure smooth movement. Traffic personnel will be deployed to regulate vehicular flow and minimise inconvenience to commuters.

The police have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel in congested areas, use alternate routes and park vehicles only at designated places.

SP Saharan said strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace and appealed to the public to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the CM’s visit.