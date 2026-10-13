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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Saini to inaugurate seven-day Rakhigarhi festival on Oct 19

Haryana CM Saini to inaugurate seven-day Rakhigarhi festival on Oct 19

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 11:40 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Hansi DC Rahul Narwal chairs a review meeting. Tribune Photo
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A seven-day Rakhigarhi festival will be organised at the Harappan era archaeological site in Rakhigarhi village of Hansi district from October 19 to 25. The Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

Hansi DC Rahul Narwal reviewed preparations for the festival at a meeting with officials of various departments on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakshit Sareen has been appointed the overall incharge of the event. The DC issued directions to all departments to complete their preparations within the stipulated time and ensure proper coordination.

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The meeting was attended by ADC Lakshit Sareen, Hansi SDM Rajesh Khoth, Narnaund SDM Vikas Yadav, City Magistrate Himanshu Chauhan, District Development and Panchayat Officer Sandeep Bhardwaj and other officials. Additional Chief Secretary of the Archaeology and Museums Department, Amit Agrawal also joined the meeting through videoconferencing from Chandigarh and issued necessary directions regarding the festival and the Chief Minister’s programme.

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The DC said the festival would feature a number of events, including sports competitions, quiz contests, painting contests and cultural programmes showcasing Haryana’s rich heritage, folk traditions and art. The activities are aimed at encouraging public participation and providing students and young people with a platform to showcase their talents, he said.

Around 80 stalls will also be set up at the venue, where self-help groups (SHGs) and entrepreneurs will display a range of products. The stalls will facilitate sales as well, providing local producers and entrepreneurs with opportunities to promote and market their products.

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The DC said the festival would offer an opportunity to familiarise visitors with Rakhigarhi’s archaeological significance while promoting local talent, cultural traditions and entrepreneurship. The event is expected to bring together historical heritage and cultural activities, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the site’s distinctive identity.

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