A political slugfest broke out after Bhagwant Mann used a culinary metaphor to react to the defection of several Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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In a post on X, Mann wrote in Punjabi that ingredients like ginger, garlic, cumin, and spices may enhance the taste of a dish but cannot become a “vegetable” on their own.

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“Adrak, lasan, jeera, methi powder, laal mirch, kaali mirch ate dhania — eh 7 cheezaan milke sabzi nu vadhiya bana dindiyan ne, par inhaan di apni “sabzi” nahi ban sakdi (Ginger, garlic, cumin, fenugreek powder, red chili, black pepper, and coriander—these 7 things together make the vegetable taste great, but on their own, they can't become a vegetable).”

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The remark was widely seen as a dig at seven AAP MPs who switched sides to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The MPs who defected include Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, Vikramjit Sahney, and Rajinder Gupta. Their collective move reportedly met the constitutional threshold under the anti-defection law, which permits a merger if at least two-thirds of a legislature party agrees.

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Responding to Mann’s remarks, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini countered with a quip of his own, saying, “Adrak ki sabzi banti hai, lahsun ki bhi sabzi banti hai,” suggesting that even ginger and garlic can stand on their own.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Saini also hinted at further political shifts, claiming that both the people of Punjab and AAP’s own MLAs were dissatisfied with the party. “Punjab will progress under the leadership of Modi,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a sharp swipe at AAP leadership, Saini remarked, “Ek chutkule baaz hai, doosra maal saaf kar raha hai,” in an apparent criticism of the party’s top brass.

He further accused AAP of failing to deliver on key promises, including farm loan waivers, employment for youth, financial support for women, and tackling drug abuse. “There are neither jobs for the youth nor relief from drugs,” he added.

Saini, who frequently visits Punjab, is a major campaigner for the BJP in the state. The state assembly elections are scheduled for early 2027.