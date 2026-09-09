Haryana CM’s Media Secretary Parveen Attrey appointed BJP Media Sampark Pramukh

With Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s Media Secretary Parveen Attrey being appointed Media Sampark Pramukh (chief media coordinator) in the state organisation of the BJP “with immediate effect”, it remains to be seen whether he will continue to hold dual charge or step down from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Attrey’s appointment was made by BJP state president Dr Archna Gupta last evening.

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An INLD-turned-BJP leader considered close to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Attrey had earlier served as Khattar’s Media Secretary during his tenure as Chief Minister. He was again assigned the responsibility in January 2025, a few months after the BJP returned to power in Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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Following his appointment in the BJP organisation, Attrey, who has not yet resigned as the Chief Minister’s Media Secretary, said he would meet CM Saini this evening to “seek clarity” on the dual charges before taking a decision.

Sources said the BJP leadership generally does not allow its leaders to simultaneously hold political and organisational positions. Attrey, therefore, is unlikely to hold both charges and is likely to put in his papers as the Chief Minister’s Media Secretary either later this evening or tomorrow.