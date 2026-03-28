Haryana CM says no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG, announces PNG reforms

After long queues being reported at petrol pumps across Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or gas in the state.

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Addressing a press conference, the CM said that a total of 4,032 government-operated petrol pumps are currently functional across Haryana, recording an average daily sale of 4,804 kiloliters of petrol and 12,003 kiloliters of diesel.

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“The state receives 200,000 gas cylinders daily, while approximately 190,000 cylinders are being distributed each day,” the Chief Minister added.

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Supplies of commercial LPG are also being maintained, he said, stressing that measures are in place to ensure no shortage of gas in hospitals, schools, and other essential institutions. Currently, a total stock of 173,000 commercial cylinders is available in the state.

“The Central Government has established a 70% allocation framework specifically for the commercial LPG sector. Domestic LPG production within the country has been increased by 40% to reduce dependence on imports,” he said.

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The Chief Minister also affirmed that strict action is being taken against black marketing and hoarding across Haryana.

He further announced reforms for PNG gas pipelines. “Currently, for laying PNG gas pipelines in Haryana, a lease rate of Rs 3 lakh per kilometer is collected in advance for a period of 10 years. Our government has decided to reduce this to a one-time payment of Rs 1,000 per kilometer,” said the CM.

A target of 13.33 lakh PNG connections has been set for the state. Haryana continues to hold a strong position in the natural gas pipeline sector, he said.

Regarding black marketing, eight FIRs have been registered and over 900 cylinders seized so far.