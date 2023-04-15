Haryana CM seeks public support for e-tendering, merit-based jobs

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 14

On the last leg of the Jan Samvad programme at Badoli village, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced his support for the e-tendering policy, stating that it was part of the government’s effort to curb corruption at public places. He emphasised that his administration would continue to work for the welfare of the people by implementing schemes aimed at ending corruption.

The CM claimed that decisions regarding the e-tendering system and merit-based recruitment had been effective in promoting transparency in the use of development funds in both rural and urban areas. He urged the public to support such initiatives, adding that they were aimed at benefiting the masses, rather than leaders or elements that fear an end to corrupt practices.

Khattar highlighted the success of his government’s efforts, citing the example of 68 youths from Badoli village who secured jobs without paying bribes during his tenure. He also mentioned the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), which had identified 72 lakh families so far. He stated that the PPP would help in effective implementation of welfare schemes, including providing living expenses for elderly individuals living alone. Besides, ashrams would be built for them in the state, he added.

The CM added that ration cards of 12.5 lakh families, with an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh, had been re-issued through PPP. He said the focus was on providing public amenities in rural areas.

The CM also announced the allocation of a grant of Rs 2 crore for the construction of a road to connect Badoli with Misa village. During a similar programme at Hodal, he stated that Rs 2 crore would be spent on development in the area, and 97 jobs out of the total 2,866 given to residents of Palwal district were offered to residents of Hodal.

Khattar also inaugurated the newly constructed bus stand at Hassanpur village and announced the launch of bus services from Hassanpur to Chandigarh and Mathura. At Khambi village, he stated that the Ranneywell water scheme would be extended to resolve the issue of the shortage of drinking water, and that development projects costing Rs 17.12 crore were underway in the area.

Narrates success story of his govt