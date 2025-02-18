DT
Home / Haryana / Haryana CM stresses on quality and skill education at Kurukshetra University convocation

Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:52 PM Feb 18, 2025 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the government has been focusing on providing quality education as well as skill education to students in the state.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 34th convocation of Kurukshetra University, the CM said, "The New Education Policy has been implemented by Kurukshetra University. Efforts are being made to provide higher education to all young people near their homes. The government is also focusing on imparting skill education to students. Over the past 10 years, 79 new colleges have been opened, of which 30 were for girls only."

An honorary degree of Doctor of Literature was conferred upon Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The degree was conferred in recognition of his contributions in the fields of social work and politics. An honorary degree of Doctor of Science and the Goyal Peace Prize were conferred upon former ISRO chairman Dr. S. Somnath in recognition of his contributions to space science.

On this occasion, Haryana Governor and chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Bandaru Dattatreya, urged the graduating students to be job creators and not job seekers. Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Somnath Sachdeva, State Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, and several other leaders were present on this occasion.

