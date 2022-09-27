Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar thanks PM Modi for renaming Chandigarh airport

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

CM Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi for renaming the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. In his “Mann Ki Baat” programme, the PM talked about renaming the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The announcement by the PM would be a true tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, he said.

