Haryana CM to address rally in Yamunanagar tomorrow

Yamunanagar, March 29
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will address a rally in Yamunanagar on Sunday evening.
Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora said the rally would be held in Dusshera ground and Saini would reach in the venue at 4 pm. He said meetings were being held with party workers to assign them duties for successful conduct of the rally.
“We have started preparations for the rally of the Chief Minister. Leaders of our party have decided that every party worker of the Yamunanagar Assembly segment will go to the booth-level and invite people for the rally,” said Arora.
The MLA said the BJP governments would be formed in the Centre and in the state for the third consecutive time.
Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.
