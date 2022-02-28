Haryana CM Khattar: Transport wing to be set up in govt schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presided over a meeting of the School Education Department.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said transport facilities should be provided to the students of government schools of villages located at far-off places. For this, a school transport wing should be established and a teacher should be made the nodal officer of the wing, he added.

The Chief Minister said depending on the number of students in the respective schools, arrangement of small and large vehicles could be made accordingly.

He said no eligible student would be denied admission under Rule 134A in the new academic session. “Apart from this, the state government is also going to increase the number of model Sanskriti schools. Such students can also be admitted in such schools offering state-of-the-art facilities,” he added.

For students from far-off places

