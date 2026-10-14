Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has outlined a seven-point action plan to make the state drug-free, calling for coordinated efforts to curb drug trafficking, expand treatment and rehabilitation services, raise awareness and engage young people in sports and other constructive activities.

Chairing the first meeting of the SANKALP Society today, Saini directed officials to prepare a comprehensive strategy to protect the youth from addiction. He stressed that the government’s efforts must be backed by active participation from all sections of society.

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The seven key ‘sankalps’ include making police station jurisdictions drug-free, eliminating drug trafficking networks at the district level, preventing the sale of narcotic pills through chemist shops, securing family support in the fight against addiction, ensuring treatment facilities at hospitals, strengthening drug awareness and counselling in schools, and expanding opportunities for young people to participate in sports and other positive activities.

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The Chief Minister directed the police to ensure that investigations establish the source of seized drugs and identify the networks involved in their supply. He also called for close surveillance of trafficking routes and supply chains, effective investigations and appropriate legal action against those involved, in coordination with the police.

Monthly progress reports

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Saini directed the SANKALP Society to present measurable results every month, with progress assessed on reducing drug availability, connecting young people with treatment services and preventing relapse. He said accountability must be fixed at every level to ensure that the campaign delivers tangible outcomes.