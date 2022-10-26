Haryana CM Khattar’s appeal has no effect, sanitation workers' stir continues in state

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s appeal to sanitation workers to resume their work and maintain cleanliness on Diwali fell on deaf ears as their strike continued on Tuesday also, which was the sixth day of their strike across the state.

With the stir, thousands of tonnes of trash have been littered on every nook and corner of the city, waiting to be lifted. The situation aggravated after people burst crackers on Diwali and the trash was not lifted on Tuesday morning. Heaps of garbage could be seen all over the city, “welcoming” the residents in the morning.

The sanitation workers are demanding the regularisation of ad hoc staff, filling of vacant posts and abolition of the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam portal.

Residents here rued the rigid attitude of the sanitation workers and said as their responsibility towards society, they should have resumed their work on Diwali. “On Diwali, we clean our households, commercial establishments and our surroundings, but this Diwali, the strike by the sanitation workers has made the surroundings filthy. We request them to resume their work,” said Amit Kumar, a local resident.

However, the authorities are making efforts to maintain cleanliness by lifting the garbage in the presence of police force, but the protesting employees are encountering them by stopping their vehicles.

“We have pressed around 100 workers to lift the garbage. We have lifted a large quantity of the garbage, but the hurdles being created by the employees on agitation are hampering their work,” said Ajay Singh Tomar, Commissioner, KMC. “We will do night sweeping and lift garbage at night with the help of the police,” he added.

