Haryana CM’s escort jeep, private car collide; woman injured

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 17

A 55-year-old woman, travelling in a private car, was injured after a collision with a police vehicle returning after escorting the CM’s cavalcade in the Ballabgarh sub-division of the district today.

The car that collided with a police vehicle near Chhainsa village in Faridabad on Wednesday; and (inset pic) the injured woman.

The accident took place aat 11.20 am when the car, having Punjab registration number, collided head on with the police jeep on a link road near Chhainsa village.

The mishap occurred when the car was trying to overtake a canter truck, when the police vehicle collided with it. The injured woman was identified as Vijay Virmani. While the occupants of the car were moving towards the KGP expressway, the police vehicle, belonging to the Sector 46 police station, was coming back after escorting the CM cavalcade, which had returned from Shahjahanpur village.

Though police officials claimed that no one was seriously injured in the accident and the woman, who received minor injuries, had been given first aid, Pawan Arora, a kin of the family, said Virmani had got her collar bone fractured and had been admitted to a private hospital here. He said besides the woman, her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were also travelling in the car, but escaped unhurt. No case had been registered in this connection so far.