Haryana CM’s escort jeep, private car collide; woman injured

Faridabad, August 17
A 55-year-old woman, travelling in a private car, was injured after a collision with a police vehicle returning after escorting the CM’s cavalcade in the Ballabgarh sub-division of the district today.
The accident took place aat 11.20 am when the car, having Punjab registration number, collided head on with the police jeep on a link road near Chhainsa village.
The mishap occurred when the car was trying to overtake a canter truck, when the police vehicle collided with it. The injured woman was identified as Vijay Virmani. While the occupants of the car were moving towards the KGP expressway, the police vehicle, belonging to the Sector 46 police station, was coming back after escorting the CM cavalcade, which had returned from Shahjahanpur village.
Though police officials claimed that no one was seriously injured in the accident and the woman, who received minor injuries, had been given first aid, Pawan Arora, a kin of the family, said Virmani had got her collar bone fractured and had been admitted to a private hospital here. He said besides the woman, her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were also travelling in the car, but escaped unhurt. No case had been registered in this connection so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...