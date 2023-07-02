Haryana CM’s flying squad raids illegal clubs in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 1

A team of the CM’s flying squad busted two night clubs illegally serving liquor in the Sector 29 market. The team also seized liquor worth lakhs from both the clubs and arrested one of the employees. An FIR was registered against club operators and managers at the Sector 29 police station.

The Gurugram police also raided kiosks being illegally run in Sector 55 on Friday night and arrested two operators. An FIR was registered at the Sector 56 police station.

According to Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM’s flying squad, they had received information that Middox E Light night club and M/s King Hospitality (Big Boys Club) in the Sector 29 market were being run without permission from the Excise Department.

Suraj, the employee who was arrested, said he works at the night club for Rs 13,000 per month. The owners of the night club are Om Prakash, Krishan Kumar and Hari Kishan, he added.

Following this, the team raided King Hospitality club, and it was found that they were operating a brewery without permission. Also, the stocks register for English liquor was not found. Liquor bottles without hollow marks were seized and a case was registered against the club operator.

“Under whomsoever’s patronage the brewery is operational, will be investigated,” said DSP Yadav.