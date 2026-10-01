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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM's Principal Secretary Arun Gupta retires amid buzz over re-employment

Haryana CM's Principal Secretary Arun Gupta retires amid buzz over re-employment

Centre yet to respond to Haryana’s proposal for one-year extension

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Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
chandigarh, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The 1992-batch IAS officer Arun Gupta, who was serving as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and holding the charge of Finance Secretary, retired on Friday amid speculation about his possible re-employment.The state government had issued his retirement orders after receiving no response from the Centre on its proposal seeking a one-year extension of his service.

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Although the names of several officers — including one officer currently on deputation and two senior officers — are doing the rounds for the post of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, sources said the possibility of Gupta’s re-employment could still not be ruled out.

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Besides the officer enjoying a good equation with the Chief Minister, the skipping of the customary farewell tea party hosted by the Haryana IAS Officers’ Association on the retirement of an IAS officer has further fuelled speculation about Gupta’s possible re-employment.

The Association, however, issued a press release extending its wishes to Gupta on his superannuation but did not organise a farewell gathering for him.

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“As Gupta embarks on a new chapter beyond active service, the Association conveys its heartfelt appreciation for his exemplary contributions and wishes him good health, and continued fulfilment in the years ahead,” the Association said in its statement.

Sources in the government said Gupta could, under the rules, be given three months of re-employment as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister against the cadre post, or he could soon be given another important assignment by the government.

Given his retirement, a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy is also on the cards.

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