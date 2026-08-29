DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana college teachers to support faculty stir over abolition of vacant posts at state varsities

Haryana college teachers to support faculty stir over abolition of vacant posts at state varsities

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:04 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Jitender Khatkar, president, HFUCTO, with the teaching staff at Kurukshetra University.
Advertisement

The Executive Committee of the Haryana College Teachers’ Association (HCTA) has extended its support to the Haryana Federation of Universities and College Teachers’ Organisations (HFUCTO) for the two-hour protest scheduled to be held at Kurukshetra University on September 1. All members of the HCTA panel participated in the virtual meeting and decided to support the HFUCTO’s demands.

Advertisement

HFUCTO has opposed the Haryana Government’s decision to abolish vacant posts in state universities. Addressing the meeting, Dr Rajendra Singh, state president of the HCTA, said that teachers from the Kurukshetra University zone would participate in the two-hour symbolic protest on September 1 on the university campus.

Advertisement

Rajendra said the protest would raise several important demands, including the withdrawal of the autocratic order issued by the Finance Department regarding the abolition of posts that have remained vacant for four years, stopping the practice of re-employing retired employees in universities and colleges and filling vacant posts through fresh recruitment at the earliest.

Advertisement

Other demands include timely payment of salaries to teaching and non-teaching employees, provision of gratuity benefits, medical reimbursement benefits and increasing the number of casual leave days for women from 20 to 25.

Jitender Khatkar, president, HFUCTO, said, “We have been receiving support of teaching and non-teaching staff from across the state. It has been decided to hold a review meeting on Saturday. The organisation have given a call for a two-hour dharna at Kurukshetra University on September 1 and we are confident that thousands of teaching and non-teaching staff members will reach the university to participate in the protest.”

Advertisement

The organisation has expressed serious concern over the Finance Department’s communication, according to which newly created posts in state universities that remain unfilled/vacant for a period of four years from the date of approval by the Finance Department may be considered as ‘deemed abolished.’ The order further provides that posts remaining vacant for more than four years may be considered for filling by the Administrative Department on a case-to-case basis.

Jitender, who is also the president of Kurukshetra University Teachers’ Association, said the KUTA Executive Committee will convene a General Body Meeting on August 31 to ensure wider participation in the protest. The contractual teachers have also extended their support to the association.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts