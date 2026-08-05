Haryana colleges directed to ensure students' participation in Har Ghar Tiranga drive

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Haryana, has directed all government, government-aided and self-financed colleges in the state to ensure active participation of students in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign-2026', which will be observed from August 9 to 17, and the observance of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on August 14.

Advertisement

In a communique issued on Tuesday, the DHE instructed principals of all colleges and NSS Programme Coordinators of state universities to organise the activities in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India and the Haryana Government.

Advertisement

As part of the campaign, the colleges have been asked to organise Tiranga rallies, awareness campaigns, human chains, pledge ceremonies, cultural programmes and essay writing, debate, quiz, poster making, slogan writing and painting competitions to foster patriotism and national unity.

Advertisement

The principals have also been asked to motivate students, staff and citizens to hoist the Tiranga at their homes and institutions during the campaign period in accordance with the Flag Code of India. The directorate has also directed colleges to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 by organising lectures, discussions, exhibitions and documentary screenings to educate students about the human suffering and sacrifices associated with the Partition.

“The campaign this year marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and aims to strengthen citizens' emotional connection with the national flag through public participation. Educational institutions have been asked to play a key role in ensuring the success of the campaign by encouraging students to participate in a series of patriotic and awareness activities,” said an official.

Advertisement

He further said the state was preparing for the nationwide campaign, under which all departments, educational institutions and district administrations had been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure maximum public participation in the week-long patriotic programme. “The campaign will also feature Tiranga bike, cycle and e-bike rallies and the 'Selfie with Tiranga' digital programme, for which dedicated selfie points will be set up. Government buildings and other prominent public places will be illuminated with Tricolour lighting and decorations,” the official added.