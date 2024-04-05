Haryana complies with high court recommendations on ADSJ appointments with unusual rider

Chandigarh, April 5
Less than four months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the State of Haryana to accept its recommendations on appointing judicial officers as Additional District and Sessions Judges (ADSJs), the State of Haryana has complied with the order, but with an out-of-the-ordinary rider
Asked by the high court to file a compliance affidavit while hearing a petition alleging contempt of court, the State has notified the promotions of 13 judicial officers as ADSJs. But it has curiously stated: “The promotions of the officers will be subject to the final outcome of review petition, if any, to be filed by the state government with respect to the judgment dated February 13” in its SLP. Such conditions are imposed in pending, and not to be filed, matters.
The development otherwise is significant as a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Judge Lapita Banerji had, in its order issued in December last year, made it clear to the State that the high court was a constitutional authority. Its recommendations were binding as consistently held by the apex court. These would give the high court the power to direct that “the recommendations be duly given primacy”.
The high court had recommended the promotions in both Punjab and Haryana in 2023. But Haryana did not notify the posts. The matter was placed before the Bench on the judicial side after the State refused to agree to the high court recommendations for making the appointments. The Bench had asserted the State, now to hold, it was not for the high court to see what were the qualities a judicial officer should possess for promotion as Additional District Judge, and seek opinion from a third party –– the Union of India ––would amount to a serious assault on the independence of the functioning of the High Court, which had been ordained with the selection process.
The non-implementation of the high court recommendations was also affecting the high court’s efforts to bring down the pendency of cases in the subordinate courts. Punjab during the past few months experienced a commendable decrease of 48,572 cases. But the scenario in Haryana presented a nuanced challenge, as 9, 89,282 cases were disposed of against the backdrop of 10, 25,920 matters instituted, resulting an increase of 36,638 cases.
