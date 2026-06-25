Haryana Cong alleges BJP used 'corrupt' IAS officer as RO to win Rajya Sabha poll

The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government over the Rs 657-crore IDFC First Bank scam, alleging that it had appointed a "corrupt" IAS officer as the Returning Officer (RO) for the March 2024 Rajya Sabha elections to ensure the victory of its backed candidate.

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Addressing a press conference, Deputy Congress Legislature Party leader Aftab Ahmed and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Ashok Arora alleged that the government had failed to act against those responsible for the scam and was attempting to shield influential people.

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Questioning the absence of departmental action, Arora said, "Why has no departmental action been initiated against anyone involved in the scam so far?" He alleged that the government was trying to protect influential persons while restricting the scope of the investigation.

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He demanded a fair and impartial probe into the role of all those involved in the scam and sought strict legal as well as departmental action against every official or employee found guilty.

Targeting the BJP over the Rajya Sabha election, Ahmed said the Congress had earlier complained to both the Haryana Governor and the Election Commission of India regarding the alleged conduct of Returning Officer and IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal during the March 16 Rajya Sabha election.

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"The Congress had complained to the Haryana Governor and the Election Commission of India about the dubious role of the Returning Officer, IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal, in trying to make BJP-backed candidate Satish Nandal win the poll. The action should have been taken against him," Ahmed said.

He further alleged, "The government knew that the RO was involved in the scam, so they promised to bail him out. The BJP government used a corrupt officer to win the Rajya Sabha elections. The arrest of IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal on June 22 proved correct what we have been saying so far."

Ahmed also demanded that responsibility for the scam be fixed on the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, as well as the Finance Secretary.

Law and order under attack

Turning to the law and order situation, Arora alleged that an atmosphere of fear and insecurity prevailed across Haryana.

"Criminals are openly carrying out incidents of gang wars, extortion and organised crime," he said, adding that not only ordinary citizens but even elected representatives no longer felt safe. He also alleged that crimes against women were on the rise, which, according to him, reflected the government's failure to maintain law and order.

Arora further alleged that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini appeared "more interested in Punjab's politics than in addressing Haryana's pressing issues" and also criticised his decision to agree to release water to Rajasthan.