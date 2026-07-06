Haryana Cong in-charge to chair general body meeting in Chandigarh on July 8

Sanjay Dutt, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Haryana, will chair the Haryana Congress Committee’s general body meeting on July 8 in Chandigarh. Following the meeting, he is scheduled to hold one-to-one interactions with the party’s MPs and MLAs to discuss organisational and political matters in detail.

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State Congress president Rao Narender Singh said this will be Sanjay Dutt’s first state-level visit after his appointment as AICC in-charge of party affairs in Haryana. His visit will continue from July 8 to July 12, during which he will hold extensive interactions with the party’s elected representatives, office-bearers and workers. The programme will include a series of meetings, review sessions and dialogue events at the Pradesh Congress Headquarters.

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He will also provide guidance aimed at further strengthening and energising the organisation. Singh further informed that on July 9, Sanjay Dutt will hold one-to-one meetings with the presidents of all District Congress Committees (DCCs) to review organisational functioning, discuss challenges and deliberate on future strategy for each district.

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On July 10, he will first interact with the heads of the party’s frontal organisations. Thereafter, he will chair a meeting of the state-level committee constituted by the Pradesh Congress Committee to monitor the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. Later the same day, he will preside over a review meeting of the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign to assess its progress and finalise the roadmap for upcoming programmes.

At 7.00 pm on the same day, Sanjay Dutt will lead a candle march from the Community Centre in Sector-26, Panchkula to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Chowk to pay tribute to students who lost their lives in connection with developments arising from the NEET paper leak incident. Rao Narender Singh further informed that an open house will be organised at the Pradesh Congress Headquarters on July 11. During the programme, Sanjay Dutt will meet party leaders and workers from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm, listen to their suggestions, address their concerns and discuss organisational matters.

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He added that on July 12 (Sunday), Dutt will hold detailed one-to-one interactions with the party’s defeated candidates from the 2024 Lok Sabha and Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections from 8.30 am to around 10.00 pm. During these interactions, he will seek their feedback on electoral experiences, organisational strengthening and future political strategy, with the objective of making the Congress organisation in Haryana more effective and people-centric.