Haryana Congress appoints block presidents after 12 years, no women picked

Looking to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level, the faction-ridden Haryana Congress on Wednesday named 104 block presidents for the first time in 12 years. Till now, the posts had remained vacant.

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However, the list of 104 block presidents includes no women. The appointments for the remaining 76 blocks are still pending. Also, no appointment has been made in Sirsa, Jhajjar, Faridabad, and Hansi.

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While declaring the block presidents, Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh said, “Based on the recommendations received from District Congress Committee Presidents, senior party leaders, dedicated workers and after discussions with AICC in-charge BK Hariprasad, the appointments were approved with immediate effect to further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.”

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The party had been running without any grassroots workers since May 2014 in the state. After a rout in the Lok Sabha elections, when the party won only the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat, the then Congress president, Ashok Tanwar, dissolved all the district and block committees.

Then, in 2025, after an 11-year gap, it released a list of 32 district presidents, with many districts having multiple presidents. That list also had just one woman.

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The absence of grassroots organisation impacted the party in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

“The names have been finalised after talking to MLAs, MPs, and those who contested the Lok Sabha and assembly polls. There is complete agreement over these names,” Singh said.

On the absence of women in the block presidents’ list, the leader said, “The names for 76 blocks are still left. There is a chance that women will be appointed. There is no quota for women as such for these posts. Many women leaders are working at the state and district level, though.”

Meanwhile, the list of block presidents is heavily dominated by leaders loyal to former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. A senior leader, on condition of anonymity, said, “Why was there a 12-year wait if block presidents too were to be appointed at the choice of top leaders.”