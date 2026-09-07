Haryana Congress, BJP MPs spar over public works in Bhiwani

Congress MP from Hisar Jai Prakash and BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Dharambir Singh were at odds over development works, the state of government schools and canal water distribution during a review meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) held in Bhiwani on Monday.

The meeting was held to review the progress of development works and public welfare schemes besides issues related to education, water supply and irrigation. The differences between the two MPs came to the fore during their interaction with the mediapersons after the meeting was over.

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Jai Prakash while highlighting shortcomings in the implementation of the government schemes alleged several welfare schemes were either not reaching weaker sections or had been discontinued. He referred to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the rural areas adding the beneficiaries received the first installment but had to wait for months for subsequent payments. He also raised concerns over the condition of government schools, saying adequate funds were not being provided for repairs of the dilapidated buildings of the schools.

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Dharambir Singh, however, when asked to react by the mediapersons, rejected the allegations saying the administration was functioning effectively. He however said officials had been directed to address shortcomings wherever these had been identified.

On the issue of funds for repair of the schools, the BJP MP said there is a limit of Rs one lakh available to school heads for emergency works which includes whitewashing and minor repairs, and the construction of new classrooms and major buildings was undertaken by the engineering wing through large budgets and tendering process. He maintained there was no shortage of funds for such works.

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He said Bhiwani had received major development projects including a medical college and a university during the BJP government’s tenure and claimed roads and healthcare infrastructure in the region had witnessed significant improvement.

The two MPs also differed over the Hansi-Butana canal which is non-operational as Jai Prakash demanded water reach the tail-end areas and the canal be made operational. Singh said the matter was pending before the Supreme Court after the Punjab government approached the court.

Singh directed officials to ensure adequate drinking water supply in villages and improve the canal system. He asked the officials of the irrigation and drinking water departments to take immediate measures in the existing system to prevent water shortages in villages in the coming months. He also asked the Agriculture Department officials to sensitise farmers about the benefits of natural farming and the financial assistance available under the scheme and ensure the target fixed by the government for natural farming was achieved.