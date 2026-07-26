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Home / Haryana / Haryana Congress carry out 'Victory March' in Bhiwani to celebrate Pradhan's resignation

Haryana Congress carry out 'Victory March' in Bhiwani to celebrate Pradhan's resignation

The march is not merely celebration of a minister's resignation, but symbol of the unity of the country's youth, says Rao Narendra Singh

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:33 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Haryana Congress on Sunday organised a ‘Victory March’ in Bhiwani to celebrate what it described as the triumph of students and youth across the country who protested against the NEET exam paper leak and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Leading the march, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narendra Singh said that the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan marks a significant victory for students, youth and democratic struggle. He said this victory belongs to millions of students who peacefully and democratically fought for their rights and for a fair and transparent education system.

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The Congress president stated that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi consistently raised the concerns of students both in Parliament and on the streets. His determined, persistent and fearless leadership compelled the government to be accountable. He asserted that the Congress Party will not tolerate any compromise with the future of students and youth, and will continue its struggle until comprehensive reforms are brought into the education system.

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He further said that the victory march is not merely a celebration of a minister's resignation, but a symbol of the unity of the country's youth, the strength of democracy and the triumph of justice. He affirmed that the Congress Party will continue to fight with full commitment to safeguard the rights of students, youth and the common people.

The programme was jointly chaired by Pradeep Gulia 'Jogi', President of the District Congress Committee, Bhiwani (Urban), and Anirudh Choudhary, President of the District Congress Committee, Bhiwani (Rural).

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