Haryana Congress chief targets BJP over rising unemployment

With an eye on strengthening its grassroots organisation and sharpening its political campaign, the Congress on Tuesday held an organisational dialogue in Jhajjar, where the party’s state leadership interacted with leaders and workers and held detailed discussions on strengthening the organisation up to the booth level, addressing political challenges and raising issues concerning public welfare.

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State Congress president Rao Narender Singh said the youth of the country are struggling for employment and a better future, while the BJP government at the Centre has continuously been showing them false dreams.

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“About 8.7 crore young people are unemployed, and only 8.25 per cent of them possess the skills required to secure employment. This is the bitter reality of ‘Amrit Kaal’ that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign is bringing before the country. The widespread support the campaign is receiving among the youth is proof that unemployment is one of the biggest and most serious issues facing the country today,” he added.

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Rao maintained that along with strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level, Congress had consistently raised issues concerning the youth, farmers, employees, women and the common people. “Raising the voice of the people against anti-youth policies has remained a priority for the Congress,” he added.

Congress state incharge Sanjay Dutt said the objective of the organisational dialogue meetings was not merely to review the organisation, but also to connect every Congress worker with issues concerning the people and strengthen the party up to the booth level.

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He said, “The Congress organisation has always remained among the people and fought for issues concerning the people, and it will continue to take forward the fight for the future of the youth with greater strength,” he added.

Congress legislators Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Geeta Bhukkal and Kuldeep Vats, Jhajjar District Congress Committee President Sanjay Yadav, and state Congress Coordination and Connect Centre In-charge Deepak Lamba were also present on the occasion.