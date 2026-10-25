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Home / Haryana / Haryana Congress gears up for INDIA bloc rally

Haryana Congress gears up for INDIA bloc rally

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:34 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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HPCC president Rao Narendra Singh said this week would be dedicated to strengthening the democratic system. File photo
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The state Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and the party state chief Rao Narendra Singh stated the demand for the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from office and his arrest would be among the key issues raised at the INDIA alliance’s mega rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, on November 1.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Dutt and Rao said the Congress’s two-month nationwide ‘Vote Bachao - Desh Bachao’ campaign was now entering a decisive phase. “Organisational preparations had been intensified in Haryana to take the campaign to every district, block, village and polling booth. Party workers have been directed to document discrepancies in voter lists, raise public awareness about the rights of eligible voters and ensure massive participation from Haryana in the November 1 mega rally,” Dutt said.

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They said the Congress believes the questions being raised about the impartiality of the electoral process cannot be adequately addressed while the CEC continues to hold office.

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The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee and the District Congress Committees have been instructed to coordinate with the INDIA alliance partner parties.

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