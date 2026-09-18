Haryana Congress leaders gather in Assandh for former MLA Gogi’s birthday

The Assandh town became a major gathering point for Haryana Congress leaders on Friday as senior party figures arrived to celebrate the birthday of former Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi.

Among the prominent attendees were Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee state in-charge Sanjay Dutt, state president Rao Narender Singh, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, former MP Brijendra Singh, former West Bengal MP Dada DP Ray, former Odisha MP Sanjay Bhoi, Jagadhri MLA Akram Khan, and former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

Advertisement

During the visit, party leaders addressed several key issues affecting Haryana, including the deteriorating law-and-order situation, the upcoming paddy procurement season, and a proposed tax on UPI transactions.

Advertisement

Giving a message of unity, state in-charge Sanjay Dutt urged leaders and workers to connect directly with the public to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the recent firing incident involving the Range Rover of Haryanvi singer and artist Diler Kharkiya, Kumari Selja sharply criticised the state’s law-and-order situation. She alleged that violent crime, extortion, and illegal firearms trade are escalating while the government remains a mute spectator. She added that fear of retaliation is keeping many victims from reporting crimes.

Advertisement

Addressing rumours of a proposed 0.4% tax on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, Selja noted that the government’s claimed objectives often conflict with the real-world impact on citizens. She also praised Rahul Gandhi, stating that his warnings often prove accurate over time, and criticised the government’s foreign policy regarding India-US relations.

On agricultural matters, Selja demanded that paddy procurement begin immediately, stating, “Farmers should not have to wait until October 1 if their crop is already ready.” State president Rao Narender Singh echoed her concerns, arguing that farmers — the backbone of the nation — must remain the central priority for any government.

Former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh and his son, former MP Brijendra Singh, both emphasised the need for internal party unity. Concluding the event, former MLA Gogi expressed his gratitude to the senior leadership for visiting Assandh to engage directly with block-level workers.