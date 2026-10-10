Haryana Congress leaders put under house arrest in Sonepat, Panipat amid CJP protest

The district police in Sonepat and Panipat detained several Congress leaders and placed them under house arrest to prevent them from travelling to Delhi to protest.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened along the Sonepat-Delhi borders by both the Delhi and Sonepat police. Suspected vehicles were allowed to enter Delhi after thorough checks.

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In Panipat, Congress leader Ramesh Malik, district president (rural), was detained at his office in Transport Nagar. Baljeet Singh, district president (urban), and Congress leader Sachin Kundu were detained at their homes, while Deepak Khatkar was detained at his factory on Saturday.

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Former MLA Balbir Valmiki was detained at his home in Gawalra village, while Balwan Valmiki was detained at his home in Kalkha. In addition, Congress district general secretary Vikas Roshe and Ombir Panwar were also detained by the police at their homes.

Ramesh Malik said the police arrived at their respective establishments in the morning and detained them.

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Meanwhile, Bintu Malik, district youth president, Kisan Bhawan, Anil Kadyan, vice-president of Bharatiya Kisan Bhawan, and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members Azaad Singh Malik, Satish Kadyan, Surender alias Kala Mahawati, and Devender Jaglan travelled towards Delhi from Panipat in three vehicles. However, after receiving information about their movement, the police began chasing them.

“We were on our way to Delhi this morning, but the police chased us and stopped us near Gannaur. They brought us back to Panipat, after which we were detained at our homes,” Bintu Malik said.

In Sonepat, the district police detained more than 20 Congress leaders at their homes to prevent them from travelling to Delhi. Those detained included former MLA Surender Panwar, Zila Parishad member Sanjay Badwasnia, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vikas Dahiya Rohna, Dalbir Tharu, Virender Pehal, Dilbagh, and others.

Sources said some leaders were telephonically instructed not to travel to Delhi. Police personnel also visited the homes of several leaders and placed them under house arrest.