Haryana Congress MLA condemns lathicharge, tear gas use on Chanot villagers during protest

The Congress MLA from the Uklana Assembly constituency, Naresh Selwal, has condemned the incident of lathi charge and the use of tear gas shells by the police on villagers who were staging a protest demanding the supply of water in Chanot village of Hansi district on Monday night.

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The MLA said the use of force against villagers has exposed the dictatorial attitude of the authorities, who want to silence any voice that raises any demand for a basic necessity such as drinking water.

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Selwal said that the villagers had been staging a protest for nearly 40 days, demanding a solution to the drinking water problem. “Instead of addressing their concerns, the government attempted to suppress their voice through police action, which he described as unfortunate and condemnable,” he said.

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The Congress MLA alleged that the incident exposed the insensitive attitude of the BJP government and its representatives toward public concerns. He demanded that the government provide a permanent solution to the drinking water problem in Chanot village and ensure an adequate drinking water supply at the earliest.