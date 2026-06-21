Haryana Congress MLA office firing: Accused held after encounter, Thailand-based gangster link emerges  

Rohtak police on Sunday claimed to have solved the firing incident at the office of Congress MLA Balram Dangi in Meham town within 24 hours, with the arrest of a youth following an encounter between the accused and the Crime Branch Meham team near Bainsi village.

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The accused, identified as Aman of Lakhan Majra, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to PGIMS Rohtak. A country-made pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered from his possession.

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“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was in contact with a dreaded gangster who fled to Thailand in July 2025. The gangster, facing around 30 criminal cases, was operating criminal activities from abroad. The identity of another person involved in the firing has also been established. Aman was riding the motorcycle at the time of the incident,” said a police spokesperson.

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The incident took place around 1:13 am on Saturday when two masked men riding a motorcycle reached the MLA’s office, situated opposite Meham Police Station. One of them opened several rounds of fire at the office from the roadside before both fleeing. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the office.

Following the incident, Meham police recovered four empty cartridges from the spot and registered a case against unidentified persons on the MLA’s complaint. In view of the seriousness of the matter, eight teams comprising officials from different Crime Branch units and police stations were constituted under the supervision of senior officers to identify and arrest the accused.

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DSP Meham Tanuj Sharma said that on Sunday, the Crime Branch team received information that the main accused involved in the firing was moving towards Meham from Nindana on a motorcycle without a registration number and was carrying an illegal weapon.

“Acting on the information, the Crime Branch team set up a checkpoint near Bainsi village. When police signalled the rider to stop, he tried to escape towards the fields and opened fire at the police personnel. Despite repeated warnings to surrender, the accused continued firing, following which the police team retaliated in self-defence,” he claimed.

The DSP maintained that the accused was injured during the exchange of fire and was subsequently overpowered by the police team. The accused fired three rounds, while the police team also fired three rounds in response.

Meanwhile, the Rohtak Police have appealed to people to stay away from criminals operating from abroad and refrain from getting involved in unlawful activities.