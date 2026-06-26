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Home / Haryana / Haryana Congress MLA office firing: Second accused held after gunfight with Rohtak police

Haryana Congress MLA office firing: Second accused held after gunfight with Rohtak police

Sources say the accused is allegedly associated with a notorious gang whose kingpin is operating from abroad; the extortion threat to the MLA has also been issued in the name of this gangster

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:37 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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The accused, identified as Aman alias Baaz, a resident of Khairanti village, was arrested following an encounter on the Nidana-Googaheri road. Tribune Photo
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Hours after Meham Congress MLA Balram Dangi received a Rs 5 crore extortion threat, a team of local police on Friday evening arrested the second accused in connection with the firing at the MLA’s office in Meham on June 20.

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The accused, identified as Aman alias Baaz, a resident of Khairanti village, was arrested following an encounter on the Nidana-Googaheri road. He sustained bullet injuries to his leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak, for treatment.

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Sources said the accused is allegedly associated with a notorious gang whose kingpin is operating from abroad. The extortion threat to the MLA has also been issued in the name of this gangster.

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Multiple rounds were fired at the MLA’s office in Meham on June 20. The office, located opposite the Meham Police Station, was closed at the time of the incident. The CCTV camera installed at the office captured the incident.

The footage shows two masked youths arriving on a motorcycle at around 1:13 am. The pillion rider was seen opening fires on the office from the roadside before the duo fled the spot. The police within 24 hours arrested one of the accused while the second was absconding.

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