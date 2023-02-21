Haryana Congress MLAs hold protest outside Assembly against Khattar govt

Chandigarh, February 21
Opposition Congress members on Tuesday held a protest outside the Haryana Assembly complex over various issues, including unemployment and demand to sack state minister Sandeep Singh.
Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda took out a foot march from the high court chowk and then assembled outside the assembly complex.
They were carrying placards which read 'yuva ko rozgar do' (give employment to youth) and 'Congress ka haath kisan ke saath' (Congress is with farmers).
Protesters also shouted slogans against the Manohar Lal Khattar government.
The Congress members sought resignation of Singh, who had been booked in a sexual harassment case.
Among those who were participating in the protest included Kiran Choudhary, Raghuvir Singh Kadian, BB Batra, Aftab Ahmed, Varun Chaudhary and Chiranjeev Rao.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...