Haryana Congress mounts attack on Khattar govt on its policy of ‘rationalisation of teachers and schools’

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, September 1

The principal opposition Congress in Haryana mounted attack on the Khattar government in the state on its policy of 'rationalisation of teachers and schools', which envisaged mergers of these institutes.

It asked the government to give a detailed account of the policy as well as the rationale for it.

The alleged contradictory statements by Chief Minister ML Khattar and his education minister in the matter have created confusion, including among parents, children and teachers.

Haryana Congress spokesperson Subhash Chaudhary said the coalition BJP-JJP government is "degenerating" the education system of the state through its retrograde measure on the alibi of reforms and merger of schools.

"The purpose of Rationalisation and Chirag Yojana is dictated by a premeditated plan to wind up the schools," Chaudhary said.

He said the government is negating the efforts to set up schools with the hard-earned money of the public, donations of the panchayats and other stakeholders.

This policy of the government will promote illiteracy and spawn unemployment.

Chaudhary said the chief minister and his education minister have been contradicting themselves in their public statements regarding the policy, which has created concerns among the people.

The chief minister says two or more schools running in just one campus have been merged, but the education minister says that the government has merged only the schools running within a village and a kilometre radius, he added.