Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh backs 'Save Aravalli' drive

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh backs 'Save Aravalli' drive

"Don't judge Aravalli by height, but environmental contribution," appeals Rao Narender

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 09:25 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
Photo: iStock
Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh has supported the 'Save Aravalli' campaign, stating that it is not an ordinary mountain range, but the natural defence wall of north India and the lungs of our cities.

The Congress leader has appealed to the Central Government and the Supreme Court that Aravalli should not be judged by its height, but by its environmental contribution.

"Today I have not come to speak to you about any political issue. I have come to talk about our future, our existence, and our very breath," Rao Narender maintains in a video message posted on the Facebook page of the Haryana Congress.

Rao Narender asserts that 'Save Aravalli' is not just a campaign, it is a protest against that dangerous decision in which hills with a height of less than 100 metres are being refused classification as 'Aravalli'.

"Aravalli is not just an ordinary mountain. It is the natural defence wall of North India. This very Aravalli stops the sand and heatwaves of the Thar Desert from reaching Delhi, Haryana and UP. If its small hills are opened up for mining, the temperature will become unbearable. The Aravallis are the ‘lungs’ of our cities. It stops dust storms and reduces deadly pollution. Today, while the Aravalli exists, conditions are so bad and imagining what will happen without these is terrifying," states the Congress leader.

Rao Narender points out that the Aravallis are our biggest groundwater recharge zone. These mountains send rainwater into the ground.

"If the Aravallis are razed, our future generations will yearn for water. Wildlife will be destroyed and the entire ecology will be in danger," he remarks. Pointing out that Aravalli is a continuous chain, he asserts that the small hills are just as important as the big peaks.

"Come, let us take a pledge today. We will raise our voices, we will save Aravalli. Because only if Aravalli is saved, will our future be saved," he concludes.

