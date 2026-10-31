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Home / Haryana / Haryana Congress prez targets BJP over ‘vote chori’, inflation, rising crime

Haryana Congress prez targets BJP over ‘vote chori’, inflation, rising crime

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Congress state president Rao Narendra Singh and party's state affairs in-charge Sanjay Dutt at Jat Bhawan on Friday.
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Congress has stepped up preparations for its November 1 ‘Vote Bachao–Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. State party president Rao Narendra Singh and the party’s state affairs in-charge, Sanjay Dutt, held a meeting with party workers at Jat Bhawan on Friday and urged them to ensure massive participation in the rally.

Rao Singh claimed that nearly one lakh people from Haryana would participate in the rally. The meeting focused on mobilising party workers, coordinating transportation arrangements and ensuring maximum participation from the district.

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Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Rao Singh said the main objective of the gathering was to discuss preparations for the rally. “A series of meetings are being held across the state, and party workers are enthusiastic about participating. Responsibilities related to mobilisation and arrangements have also been assigned to district- and block-level leaders,” Singh said.

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Reacting to BJP state president Archana Gupta’s remarks, the Congress state president said Rahul Gandhi was raising the concerns of the youth and performing the role of the Leader of the Opposition. “It is the responsibility of the Opposition to raise its voice whenever the government fails to discharge its duties properly. The Congress is fulfilling this responsibility,” he said.

Targeting the BJP over its political rallies and organisational activities, the Congress leader alleged that the ruling party was worried about the changing political mood in the country. He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Haryana MLAs and the proposed visits of senior BJP leaders, including the party’s national president and the Union Home Minister, saying these developments reflected the party’s nervousness.

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Claiming that people were unhappy with the BJP government, he cited allegations of ‘vote chori’, concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, rising inflation and crime as major issues.

On the recent increase in sugarcane prices, he termed the hike inadequate, describing it as ‘a drop in the ocean’. He also demanded compensation for farmers who had suffered crop losses due to rain, particularly those who had allegedly failed to receive the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

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