Haryana: Congress reviews organisation, targets BJP over rising prices

The Congress on Tuesday reviewed its organisational preparedness in Jind, with Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee incharge Sanjay Dutt and state party chief Rao Narender Singh interacting with leaders and workers from the Jind, Julana, Narwana, Safidon and Uchana Assembly constituencies.

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A meeting of the Jind District Congress Committee executive was also held, with discussions focusing on strengthening the party up to the booth level and effectively raising public issues.

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Rao Narender Singh targeted the BJP government over rising prices, saying the common man was already struggling with inflation and increasing household expenses.

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“Sugar, which people were purchasing for around Rs 48 per kg until recently, has now reached Rs 62–65 per kg. Similarly, jaggery, which was available at around Rs 60 per kg nearly 15 days ago, is now being sold for up to Rs 100 per kg,” he said.

He said the increase would affect the prices of sweets, chocolates, kheer, milk, juices and other products, particularly during the festive season. He urged workers to strengthen the organisation and raise public concerns. He also appealed to party workers to join the August 19 protest by HKRN employees at Panchkula in large numbers.