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Home / Haryana / Haryana Congress seeks removal, arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Haryana Congress seeks removal, arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Protesters stopped with water cannons, detained by police

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Deepender Hooda being detained during a protest in Chandigarh on Friday. Vicky
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The Haryana Congress on Friday staged a protest in Chandigarh demanding the removal and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and an independent review of all election-related decisions taken and changes made in voter lists during his tenure.

The protest was jointly led by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Haryana Congress incharge Sanjay Dutt was also present.

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Former Union Minister Birender Singh, sitting MPs Deepender Hooda, Jai Prakash, Varun Mullana and Satpal Bhramachari, former MPs Ashok Tanwar and Brijendra Singh, besides several senior Congress leaders, participated in the protest.

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Congress workers raised slogans against Gyanesh Kumar and demanded transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Election Commission. When the protesters attempted to move forward, the Chandigarh Police used water cannons to stop them and subsequently detained the protesting leaders.

The Congress leaders demanded that objections recorded within the Election Commission and decisions concerning the addition and deletion of names from voter lists be made public. They also sought an impartial and independent review of the entire matter.

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Sanjay Dutt said a voter’s right to vote was the most important strength of democracy. Transparency and accountability were essential in every decision related to electoral rolls, he said, adding that the Congress would continue to raise its voice for strengthening democratic institutions and protecting the rights of voters.

Bhupinder Hooda said the Election Commission was an important constitutional institution of the country’s democratic system. He said questions being raised regarding the electoral process should be addressed in a transparent manner and the rights of voters must be fully protected.

Rao Narender Singh said fairness in the electoral process and the rights of voters were paramount in a democracy. He said all major election-related decisions taken during the tenure of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, changes made in electoral rolls and the SIR process should be subjected to an independent and impartial review.

Birender Singh said the credibility of constitutional institutions was extremely important in a democratic system. He said every question arising regarding the electoral process should be addressed on the basis of facts so that public confidence remained intact.

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