Haryana Congress targets massive turnout at Nov 1 rally

The Haryana Congress has promised to mobilise lakhs of people for the November 1 “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, accusing the BJP of stealing the people’s mandate in the state and misusing the Election Commission to retain power.

At a meeting of Haryana Congress leaders at the Delhi residence of MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday, the party reviewed preparations for the rally and assigned responsibilities to MPs, MLAs and senior leaders to mobilise workers and supporters.

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The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC in-charge Sanjay Dutt, state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh and Deepender, besides party MPs, MLAs, former legislators and other office-bearers.

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Bhupinder Singh said lakhs of people from Haryana would attend the rally and make the state’s voice heard across the country. He questioned changes in Haryana’s voting percentages after the Election Commission announced the figures and demanded an explanation. He also said the demand for ballot-paper voting was growing.

Dutt alleged that Haryana had been the biggest victim of “vote theft” and accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission to manipulate the electoral process. He said the state would lead in turnout at the rally.

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The Congress has made alleged electoral malpractice and voter-list revisions central to its campaign. Deepender said Haryana’s contingent should be the largest at the rally, where Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address supporters.