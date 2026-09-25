Haryana Congress to gherao Election Commission office today

The Haryana Congress will gherao the State Election Commission’s office in Chandigarh on Friday, demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Thursday.

Addressing public meetings during his ongoing village outreach programme in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency, Hooda alleged that “one disclosure after another” had raised questions over the functioning of the Election Commission.

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“Following Rahul Gandhi, media reports have now also made it clear that the BJP formed governments in Haryana and several other states by stealing votes,” he alleged.

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Hooda said the Congress had raised several questions regarding the Haryana Assembly election results but had not received satisfactory answers.

He questioned the revision in voter turnout figures, saying the Election Commission had put the turnout at 61.19% on polling night, which increased to 65.65% the following day and 67.9% on October 7, a day before counting. “It is beyond comprehension how the number of votes could increase so much overnight,” he said.

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Hooda also alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, citing instances where 501 voters were registered at one house, 223 votes in the name of a single woman and 22 votes against the photograph of a foreign woman.

He claimed such irregularities involved millions of votes and occurred in both constituencies won and lost by the Congress.

Hooda accused the BJP of “stealing” not only votes but the Haryana Government, calling it an attack on democracy and the Constitution.