In solidarity with the nationwide movement led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who, along with Members of Parliament, marched towards the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi to raise the concerns of the country’s students, the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) will organise a Protest Dharna in front of the Haryana Lok (Raj) Bhavan, Chandigarh, tonight, on July 21.

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AICC In-charge for Haryana Sanjay Dutt, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Rao Narender Singh, Deputy CLP Leader Aftab Ahmad, Congress MLAs, senior party leaders, office-bearers, representatives of frontal organisations and party workers will participate in the protest.

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CLP Leader and former CM Bhupinder Hooda, along with Haryana Congress MP’s is participating in the Protest Dharna in Delhi.

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The Haryana Congress will strongly register its protest against BJP’s continued failure to protect the interests and future of the country’s students.

Repeated examination irregularities, administrative failures and the government’s insensitive response have shaken the confidence of lakhs of young aspirants and their families.

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The protest will reiterate the demands including immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for failing to uphold the integrity and credibility of the country’s education and examination system.

“A comprehensive discussion in Parliament on the repeated examination irregularities and the Centre’s failure to safeguard the future of the nation’s students. Also, we want the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs registered against students in connection with Monday’s incidents in Delhi,” Dutt said.

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee reiterated its unwavering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the student community and to continue fighting, both inside and outside Parliament, for a transparent examination system, protection of democratic rights, and justice for every student.