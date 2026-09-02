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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Congress youth wing to gherao BJP office today

Haryana: Congress youth wing to gherao BJP office today

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:31 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Haryana Pradesh Youth Congress president Nishit Kataria on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government had endangered the Constitution and citizens’ rights while suppressing the voices of youth, students and the general public.

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Kataria made the remarks during a visit to the office of former Congress candidate from the Yamunanagar Assembly constituency Raman Tyagi, where he met Congress workers and addressed the media.

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He alleged that the Congress had been demanding justice for youths allegedly lathi-charged during a peaceful protest in Delhi and seeking the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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“Even students carrying books were subjected to police action. The government should answer questions concerning the future of the youth instead of trying to suppress their voices,” Kataria said.

Referring to the FIR registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kataria said Gandhi had raised questions about the government and expressed concerns regarding the Congress national president’s programme in Haldwani and the purification of the stage. “Instead of answering these questions, a case was registered against Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

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