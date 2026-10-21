Haryana: Conspiracy to weaken government power corporations, says Rao Narender

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh on Tuesday objected to the decision of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) to grant a 25-year parallel power distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited in Gurugram and Nuh districts. He said promoting private companies in an essential public service such as electricity threatens the interests of ordinary consumers, farmers, small traders and power sector employees.

The government must reconsider the decision in public interest, he said.

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Parallel distribution licences could seriously affect the financial position and functioning of government power distribution corporations, he said. If private companies are allowed to operate in areas that generate higher revenues, while government corporations remain responsible for rural, agricultural, and less profitable areas, it will increase the financial burden on the public power distribution system. He questioned the basis on which infrastructure developed with public money was being made available for the commercial interests of private companies.

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Supporting the concerns raised by power employees and engineers, he said the decision could create uncertainty regarding the employment and future of thousands of personnel.

The government must take seriously the concerns being raised by the Haryana Power Employees and Engineers Joint Forum and should hold discussions with all stakeholders, he added.