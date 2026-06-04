Haryana contractual university teachers seek job security law, meet Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda

Members of the Haryana Universities Contractual Teachers Association (HUCTA) met Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and urged the state government to introduce a job security bill for contractual teachers working in universities and enact it into law to ensure their employment protection.

Advertisement

The minister was hearing public grievances during the weekly Janta Darbar, organised at the BJP’s district office ‘Shyam Kamal’, here on Thursday.

Advertisement

The delegation also sought an appointment for a detailed discussion on the issue. They further demanded that contractual university teachers be regularised on the lines of guest teachers in schools, in accordance with a judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Advertisement

Assuring the delegation, Dhanda said the state government is seriously considering measures to provide job security to contractual teachers in universities. He said the government is examining the legal aspects related to regularisation and is also seeking necessary legal opinion on the matter.

The minister added that the state government is sensitive to the concerns of contractual employees and teachers and would take positive steps to secure their future. He urged the teachers to maintain their faith in the government.

Advertisement

Dr Vijay Malik, state president of HUCTA, said around 1,400 contractual assistant professors have been serving in Haryana universities for several years. He demanded that the government immediately introduce the “Haryana University Contractual Teachers Service Security (Job Security) Bill” and enact it into law so that contractual teachers in universities receive legal protection and service security similar to extension lecturers in government colleges, guest teachers in polytechnics and schools, and other contractual employees.

Dr Malik further said contractual university teachers have been continuously struggling for employment security for the past two years. He added that a Job Security Act would provide them mental and financial stability, enabling them to perform their academic responsibilities with greater dedication and commitment.

Other members of the delegation included Dr Suman Ranga, Dr Amit Malik, Dr Sohan Lal, Dr Praveen Kumar, Dr Nidhi Yadav, Dr Anju Devi, Dr Poonam, and several other contractual teachers.