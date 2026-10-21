DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana Cooperation Minister inaugurates road named after freedom fighter Hazarilal

Haryana Cooperation Minister inaugurates road named after freedom fighter Hazarilal

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:02 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma inaugurates a road at Tanda Heri village in Jhajjar. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Cooperation and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated a road named after freedom fighter Chaudhary Hazarilal in Tanda Heri village of Bahadurgarh, paying tribute to his contribution to India’s freedom struggle. He said honouring freedom fighters was not only a duty but also our responsibility towards future generations, who must remain connected with the sacrifices made for the country’s independence.

Sharma also offered prayers at a temple in the village. Paying homage to Hazarilal, he said the freedom fighter had made a significant contribution to the struggle for independence. Naming the road after him was an important step towards recognising his patriotism, sacrifice and dedication to the nation.

Advertisement

He said every person travelling along the road would be reminded of Hazarilal’s contribution, while the initiative would provide younger generations an opportunity to learn about the struggles and sacrifices of those who fought for India’s freedom.

Advertisement

Sharma said respect for freedom fighters should not remain confined to ceremonies and memorials. Their ideals, thoughts and spirit of public service must reach every section of society, he added. He noted that freedom fighters had risen above caste, religion and regional differences to fight for independence, leaving behind a legacy of unity, brotherhood, patriotism and service.

He urged young people to draw inspiration from their lives and actively contribute to nation-building.

Advertisement

Sharma said the state government was committed to the overall development of villages, with emphasis on strengthening basic infrastructure and accelerating development works.

He added that villages derived their identity not only from development but also from their history, traditions and eminent personalities. Naming the road after Hazarilal symbolises the preservation of this heritage, he said.

During the programme, the minister urged villagers to uphold the ideals of freedom fighters and strengthen unity, brotherhood and the spirit of national service.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts