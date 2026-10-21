Haryana Cooperation Minister inaugurates road named after freedom fighter Hazarilal

Cooperation and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated a road named after freedom fighter Chaudhary Hazarilal in Tanda Heri village of Bahadurgarh, paying tribute to his contribution to India’s freedom struggle. He said honouring freedom fighters was not only a duty but also our responsibility towards future generations, who must remain connected with the sacrifices made for the country’s independence.

Sharma also offered prayers at a temple in the village. Paying homage to Hazarilal, he said the freedom fighter had made a significant contribution to the struggle for independence. Naming the road after him was an important step towards recognising his patriotism, sacrifice and dedication to the nation.

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He said every person travelling along the road would be reminded of Hazarilal’s contribution, while the initiative would provide younger generations an opportunity to learn about the struggles and sacrifices of those who fought for India’s freedom.

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Sharma said respect for freedom fighters should not remain confined to ceremonies and memorials. Their ideals, thoughts and spirit of public service must reach every section of society, he added. He noted that freedom fighters had risen above caste, religion and regional differences to fight for independence, leaving behind a legacy of unity, brotherhood, patriotism and service.

He urged young people to draw inspiration from their lives and actively contribute to nation-building.

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Sharma said the state government was committed to the overall development of villages, with emphasis on strengthening basic infrastructure and accelerating development works.

He added that villages derived their identity not only from development but also from their history, traditions and eminent personalities. Naming the road after Hazarilal symbolises the preservation of this heritage, he said.

During the programme, the minister urged villagers to uphold the ideals of freedom fighters and strengthen unity, brotherhood and the spirit of national service.