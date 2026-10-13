Haryana cop booked for duping 3 women of Rs 7 lakh on pretext of job through govt portal

The Jind police have registered a case against a Haryana Police constable for allegedly cheating three women of Rs 6.99 lakh on the pretext of securing them job through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

The accused, Rinku, a resident of Garhwali village in Jind district, is posted as a constable and is currently attached to the police lines in Rohtak, according to the complaint.

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The complainants, Sukita and Jyoti, residents of Julana, and Sonia, a resident of Brahmanwas village in Jind district, alleged that the accused claimed he had close connections with Haryana Minister Dr Arvind Sharma and lured them with the promise of helping them get jobs through HKRN. Acting on their complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 318(4) of the BNS at the Julana police station and further investigation has been started.