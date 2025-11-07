DT
Home / Haryana / Hisar horror: Goons beat Haryana cop to death outside his home

Hisar horror: Goons beat Haryana cop to death outside his home

Had tried to stop a group of youths from creating disturbance in his neighborhood

Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 12:02 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
Vehicles left behind by the accused after the attack, in Hisar. Photo: Ashok Kundu
A sub-inspector of Haryana Police was beaten to death by a group of hooligans outside his house at Shamlal Dhani in Hisar town around midnight yesterday.

The victim, identified as Ramesh Kumar (57), who was posted with the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) office in Hisar, tried to stop a group of youths from creating disturbance in his neighborhood. However, the youths returned after some time and started hurling abuses while standing outside his house.

When he came out of the house, he was attacked with bricks and sticks, resulting in his death on the spot.

The assailants fled from the spot leaving behind a car and two two-wheelers. Senior police officials reached the spot on receiving the information and started an investigation.

The police have registered a case against the accused for murder and also seized the vehicles left at the crime spot. The police have set up special teams to track the accused on the run.

