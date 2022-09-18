Haryana Cop in Vigilance Bureau net for graft

Palwal, September 17
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a head constable of the Haryana Police for taking bribe of Rs 30,000.
The accused, Akhtar, was posted at the Chandhut police station in the district.
According to the complaint filed by Chander, a resident of Palwal, the head constable had demanded the money for a favour in a case of illicit liquor smuggling.
According to the details, Akhtar had arrested Chander for possessing five cartons of illicit liquor during a checking on Friday. He asked for Rs 30,000 to tamper with the record and show recovery of three cartons instead of five.
Akhtar was nabbed red-handed accepting the bribe at the Chandhut police station. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No complete pullback for now
Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...
Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets
Poses threat to Dagera bridge over Neugal
Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll
People angry as BJP not protecting their rights, says Congre...