Haryana Cop in Vigilance Bureau net for graft

Tribune News Service

Palwal, September 17

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a head constable of the Haryana Police for taking bribe of Rs 30,000.

The accused, Akhtar, was posted at the Chandhut police station in the district.

According to the complaint filed by Chander, a resident of Palwal, the head constable had demanded the money for a favour in a case of illicit liquor smuggling.

According to the details, Akhtar had arrested Chander for possessing five cartons of illicit liquor during a checking on Friday. He asked for Rs 30,000 to tamper with the record and show recovery of three cartons instead of five.

Akhtar was nabbed red-handed accepting the bribe at the Chandhut police station. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him.